Hurry! Apple's 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 just dropped to $999

Apple's 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 just dropped to under $999 amid 15-inch MacBook Air M2 preorders. Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for $999 at B&H. It normally costs $1,199, that's $200 and one of the MacBook Air M2's lowest price of the year.

If you're shopping around for a markdown on an Apple laptop, it's one of the best MacBook deals you can get.

MacBook Air M2 deal

Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $999 @ B&H

Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air in Midnight colorway. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. This deal ends June 10.

Over the MacBook Air M1, the MacBook Air M2 Ultrabook features a new look and performance enhancements. If you prioritize power, portability and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air M2 review , we praise its elegant redesign, good performance and bright, colorful screen. Its battery endured 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive. We gave the MacBook Air M2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

In our lab's Geekbench overall performance test, the MacBook Air M2 notched a score of 8,919. This beats the previous-gen MacBook Air M1's benchmark score of 5,962 by a huge margin.

At 2.7 pounds and 0.4 inches thin, the MacBook Air fits easily into any medium-sized purse, messenger bag or backpack. It’s lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier yet thinner than the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Air M2 supplies you with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, headset jack and a MagSafe charging port.

If you want to upgrade your daily driver, you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M2.