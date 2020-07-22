The iPad mini 5 is down to $349 at Amazon, its lowest price yet

The iPad Mini 5 is just as powerful as the iPad Air which makes it the king of small tablets. Amazon is currently discounting many of Apple's best tablets, so you can snag one for a great price.

For a limited time, you can get the iPad Mini 5 for $349.99 at Amazon. Usually, this tablet is priced at $399, so this deal saves you $50.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Wi-Fi only tablet and one of the best iPad deals of the season.

iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The latest Apple iPad mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. It's now on sale for its lowest price ever. View Deal

If you're in the market for a small, but mighty tablet, the iPad mini 5 is one of the best tablets to buy.

It features 7.9-inch Retina display, Apple's A12 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Apple Touch ID and a Lightning charging port.

In our Apple iPad Mini review , we praised its bright, colorful display and long battery life, which lasted 12 hours and 40 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test . We gave the iPad mini a 4 out of 5 star rating for its overall great performance.

In one test, the iPad mini 5's powerful A12 Bionic chip juggled multiple apps simultaneously with no lag. Meanwhile, Injustice 2 gameplay was fast and fluid.

In our lab, the iPad mini 5 notched a multi-core score of 11,515 on Geekbench 4, which measures overall performance . It beat the iPad Air (11,471). Simply put, the iPad mini is one of the fastest tablets, period.

At 0.7 ounces and 8 x 5.3 x .24 inches, the iPad mini is lighter than and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches).

More importantly, the iPad mini 5 includes Apple Pencil support which can change the way you work. This optional Apple accessory makes it easy to sketch on the fly or jot things down in the Notes app.

The iPad mini is solid choice if you're looking for a compact tablet that you can also to write and draw on.

iPad Mini 5 (256GB): was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

If you want more storage, Amazon is also taking $50 off the 256GB model Apple iPad mini 5. It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for this iPad. View Deal

iPad Mini 5 (64GB/WiFi+LTE): was $529 now $479 @ Amazon

If you want flexible wireless connectivity options, this iPad Mini 5 features both WiFi and LTE support. Amazon's $50 discount places it at its lowest price yet. View Deal