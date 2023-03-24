The breathtaking Apple Studio Display is $250 off right now — and it’s perfect for your MacBook Pro

The Apple Studio Display is the best monitor for the MacBook Pro and M2 Mac Mini. If you were hoping for an Apple Studio Display price drop, this sale might be of interest to you.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple Studio Display on sale for $1,349 (opens in new tab). This breathtaking 5K monitor normally costs $1,599, so that's $250 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Mac companion. As far as Apple deals go, it's one of the best out there right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple Studio Display: $1,599 $1,349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system and, 3-mic array.

Apple's Studio Display is the best monitor for creators who use Mac. It works with MacBooks, Mac mini, Mac Studio companion. Powered by Apple's powerful Bionic A13 Chip, it's ideal for graphics designers, video editors and other creative pros.

It features a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, six speaker sound system, and 3-mic array enhance video calls and streaming. Using a single Thunderbolt 3 port, the Studio Display connects to and charges your Mac. Connect, power and charge your devices via three USB-C ports.

So if you're looking for an immersive 5K display for your creative endeavors, the Apple Studio Display might be for you.

Looking for something else? Browse our best monitor deals and gaming monitor deals hubs for more money-saving options.