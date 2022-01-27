The best Super Bowl TV deals from Samsung's Super Sunday Sales Event

The best Super Bowl TV deals of 2022 offer huge savings on today's top-rated Samsung 4K Smart TVs. Samsung is doing it big this year with a sitewide Super Sunday Sales Event that slashes up to thousands off its best-selling QLED 4K Smart TVs.

Super Bowl LV1 2022 is weeks away and if you want to gear up for your Super Bowl watch party, now is one of the best times to buy a TV. Samsung's Super Sunday Sales Event lets you score Black Friday-like discounts today's premium displays with the latest TV technology.

For example, you can get the 65-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,199. Usually, this model retails for $1,699, so that's $500 in savings and one of the best 4K TV deals we've seen all month. And to sweeten the deal even more, you'll save up $250 when you bundle your new TV with a select Dolby Atmos sound bar.

If you want a bigger display, Samsung also offers the 85-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV for $2,699 ($1,000 off). By comparison, this is the same price for the 75-inch version, so it's the better value.

Although we didn't test this TV, Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV reviews via Samsung.com rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars. Happy owners love the TV's excellent picture quality, crystal clear clarity and vibrant colors. Others praise its graphics performance and easy to navigate apps dashboard.

Samsung QLED TVs feature Quantum Dot technology which afford you 100% color volume. And the television's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. The end result is an overall immersive 4K TV viewing experience whether you're streaming movies or gaming on your PS5 or Xbox Series X console.

So if you didn't get a TV over the holidays, don't sleep on Samsung's Super Sunday Sales Event. Super Bowl 2022 takes place on February 13 with half-time performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Check out more of the best Super Bowl TV deals from Samsung's big sale below.

Super Sunday TV Sales Event deals

Samsung 65-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Samsung

During the Samsung Super Sunday sale, you'll save $500 on the 65-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound. Save even more when you upgrade to the massive 85-inch Q80A, now on sale for $2,699 ($1,000 off).

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV Deals: up to $1,700 off @ Samsung

Samsung's Super Sunday sales event knocks up to $1700 off its Neo QLED 4K TVs. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. What's more, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV Deals: up to $3,500 off @ Samsung

Experience the Super Bowl like never before with up to $3,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs. These televisions feature direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 8K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. You also get one stop access to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. Meanwhile, Smart TV with Bixby Voice supports hands-free operation.

Samsung The Frame 65-inch QLED 4K Smart TV :was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Samsung

Samsung's Super Sunday sales event knocks $500 off the brand's 65-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV. When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Besides an immersive 65-inch display, this TV takes your viewing experience to new heights with QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity. Thoughtfully designed to complement any décor, The Frame’s bezel is customizable to match your room's style and color.

Samsung The Terrace Outdoor 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: was $6,499 now $5,499 @ Samsung

Need a big screen TV for an outdoor space? Save $1,000 on the outdoor optimized Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K Smart TV. This partial sun outdoor TV has a brightness of 2,000+ nits so you can enjoy a vivid picture in the daytime. The TV's 75-inch anti-glare Quantum Dot panel ensures a great view from any angle and IP55 water-and-dust resistance withstands extreme weather.