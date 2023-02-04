The best cases for Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup was announced this week and if you jumped on one of the excellent Galaxy S23 pre-order deals you should get ready for your phone's arrival on February 17 by picking up one of the best Galaxy S23 cases.
The rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup joined the Ultra this year with the polarizing minimal industrial look with exposed lenses that debuted on the S22 Ultra now replacing the Contour Cut Camera housing. Love it or hate it the new design screams for a case to avoid setting those exposed lenses directly down on anything.
When picking the best cases, we care about three things: aesthetics, durability, and price. Unless you're on a construction site you probably don't want anything so bulky that it renders the phone unpocketable, so we’ve handpicked the best options we've found so far that offer you protection without ruining the look and feel of the phone.
Best Galaxy S23 cases
The Galaxy S23 Ultra needs a case, but it's a shame to cover up the beautiful design. The clear Spigen Ultra Hybrid avoids that problem and adds support for MagSafe charging.
The Caseology Parallax protects the Galaxy S23 while injecting some personality into the minimal look of the bare phone. The TPU grip on the edges gives you a secure hold on the phone, while the 3D Hexa Cube design and two-tone finish in green, burgundy, or black reminds me of more adventurous times in phone design.
The unique soft touch finish and grooved texture feels great to the touch, the Microban anti-microbial protection delivers a 99% reduction in bacteria growth on the case, and the patented armor cloud technology packs the cover with protective cushions of air.
This fully MagSafe compatible case packs a premium look with some serious smart protection. From the high-quality materials used, including bamboo, a carbon fiber weave and the impact-absorbing AiroShock technology that protects the edges like an airbag, this has seriously good drop protection.
Tech 21's Evo Tactile case offers outstanding drop protection (16ft), raised camera protection, non-slip grip for a more secure hold on your phone, and self-cleaning properties.
Casetify's Impact case features shock-absorbing material for great drop protection, a raised bezel for screen protection and a construction made from 65% plant-based materials. The model shown above reveals a look inside the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but there are dozens of unique designs available.
The UAG Monarch Pro offers more aggressive protection with up to 25 feet of drop protection without adding too much bulk to the phone. An integrated lanyard anchor gives you an additional way to secure your phone and built-in magnets give your Galaxy S23 MagSafe compatibility.
Looking to protect that precious 200MP camera lens from all harm? The Spigen Optik Armor gives you a sliding camera protector that guarantees your camera lens stay pristine and slides quickly and easily out of the way when you are ready to snap photos.
Get a screen protector
And while we’re recommending some cases, let’s pay attention to protecting that display. Screen protectors are available at plenty of price points with varying degrees of quality. It could be tempting to get that dirt cheap plastic film, but stop right there!
Chances are they will not be the correct size to fully cover your screen and thanks to the cheaper material, they are not actually scratch resistant.
So what’s our recommendation? Personally, I always go for one of two.
Spigen EZ FIT glass screen protector
The 9H tempered glass provides tonnes of protection and the adhesive is strong enough to last throughout the duration of your ownership of the Galaxy S23.
And it comes with an alignment frame, so you can get it perfectly lined up without breaking a sweat. You can pick one up directly from Spigen.
Belkin ScreenForce Screen Protector
Available directly from Belkin, this tempered glass screen protector provides edge-to-edge coverage with a chemically toughened surface to prevent any scratches or scuffs.
You also get an easy-align tray to get the perfect placement of your screen protector every time.