Take $100 off MSI's powerful 4K laptop

When it comes to raw horsepower, the MSI P65 Creator laptop is hard to beat. It packs an absurd amount of RAM and an RTX 2060 GPU. Naturally, it's also a pricey machine.

However, Amazon currently has the MSI P65 Creator on sale for $1,752.13 via coupon code "100CREATOR". That's $100 off and only the second major discount we've seen for this laptop. (It hit $1,499 during Black Friday). It also comes with three free months of Adobe Creative Cloud.

Under the P65's hood you'll find a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. As if that wasn't impressive enough, it also features a 15.6-inch 4K LCD.

Design-wise, the P65 is just 0.69 inches thin and weighs 4.1 pounds. Its touchpad supports multi-finger gestures and we like that the P65's screen sports slim bezels, which should allow for a more immersive experience when watching movies or gaming.

Amazon's coupon is valid through February 28. For more notebook discounts, make sure to check out our laptop deals coverage.