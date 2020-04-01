Surface Pro 7 with keyboard now $230 off in one-day laptop deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can get. And for one day only, you can get this tablet/laptop hybrid for an unbeatable price.

Today, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover Bundle for $799at Adorama. Normally priced at $1,029, this deal puts $230 back into your bank account. This is of the best prices we've seen for this Surface Pro 7 bundle. By comparison, it's $77 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

This Surface Pro 7 is temporarily on back order. However, you can order it for this deal price and it will ship as soon as it's restocked.

It's one of best tablet deals we've seen this week and among the best laptop deals you can get since it includes a keyboard.

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,029 now $799 @ Adorama

For the full Surface Pro 7 experience, this configuration features a Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. Even better, it comes with the MS Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). View Deal

As a bundle, the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is one of the best laptops to buy. This model on sale packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

As we note in our Surface Pro 7 review, we marveled over its premium design and bright, vivid display. Although the SSD could be faster, the Surface Pro 7 earned 4 out of 5 stars for its fast overall performance

In terms of design, apart from a new USB-C port on the side, the Surface Pro 7 looks like Surface Pro 6. The the Surface Pro 7 is a significant upgrade with 10th Gen Intel CPU hardware.

In our lab, the Surface Pro 7 notched 17,225 on the Geekbench 4.1 overall performance test, which is a few points shy of the Apple iPad Pro (17,995, A12X Bionic). It beat the brakes off the Surface Pro 6 (13,761, Core i5-8250U).

Port-wise, the Surface Pro 7 is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port and a magnetic Surface Connect port (for charging). There's also get a headphone jack and microSD slot integrated into its design for your connectivity and storage expansion needs.