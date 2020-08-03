Surface Pro 7 with 10th Gen CPU and keyboard cover now $789

The Surface Pro 7 is Microsoft's answer to the iPad Pro and it's one of the best tablets to buy. For a limited time, you can snag this slate with a bonus keyboard for a great price.

Currently, Amazon has the Surface Pro 7 with Keyboard on sale for $789. That's $241 less than its normal price and the lowest price we've seen for this particular bundle all year.

It's also on one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.

Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard: was $1,029 now $789 @ Amazon

This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's currently $241 cheaper than its normal price. View Deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is one of the best laptop deals for the money.

The table on sale features a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we liked the tablet's premium design and bright, vivid display. We gave the Surface Pro 7 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its speedy performance.

The Surface Pro 7 looks identical to the Surface Pro 6 and ust about the only difference is that it has a new USB-C port on the side.

In one test, we enjoyed watching videos on the Surface Pro 7's 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution PixelSense touch display. The panel was remarkably bright, detailed and fairly vivid.

At 1.7 pounds and 0.3 inches thin, (2.4 pounds with the keyboard attached), the Surface Pro 7 is the same size as the Surface Pro 6. By comparison, it's a tad thicker and heavier than its main competitor, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 12.9-inch (0.2 inches, 1.4 pounds).

For your connectivity and accessory needs, the Surface Pro 7 includes a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port, Surface Connect charging port, headphone jack and a microSD slot.

Overall, if you're looking for a flexible 2-in-1, this $799 Surface Pro 7 deal is a solid investment.