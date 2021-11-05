Surface Laptop 4 gets $200 price cut before Black Friday

The Surface Laptop 4 is our favorite Microsoft PC for all the right reasons. It's ultra-portable, premium built and provides solid performance.

One early Black Friday laptop deal drops this excellent Windows notebook down to a stellar price. Best Buy continues to offer the AMD Ryzen 5-charged Surface Laptop 4 for just $699. Normally, this laptop would set you back $899, so that's $200 off its normal price.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and among the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Surface Laptop 4 deal

Image Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off, the Surface Laptop 4 is at its lowest price yet. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon Vega 9 graphics, and 128GB SSD. View Deal

The Surface Laptop 4 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 3. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon Vega 9 graphics, and 128GB SSD.

In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we liked its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop's battery lasted 12 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test — which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 4 is identical to its previous-gen sibling with its attractive metal design and gorgeous 13-inch display options.

At 2.8-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the 13-inch Surface Laptop 4 is lightweight and compact. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.8 pounds). It's lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

Like most of today's 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 4's port selection is minimalist. It supplies you with a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A input, and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for audio connectivity.

The Surface Laptop 4 is a solid choice if you're bargain shopping for a premium Windows machine, the Surface Laptop 4 is a solid pick up. Especially at this rock-bottom price.

