Surface Laptop 3 deal drops Microsoft's best ultraportable to $979

This week, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for a stellar price. So if you don't want to wait any longer to buy a new PC, this early Black Friday deal is just for you.

For a limited time, Amazon offers the latest Surface Laptop 3 (256GB) for $979. Normally, this laptop retails for $1,299, so that's a whopping $319 off its normal price. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration and also undercuts Best Buy's Black Friday price by $19. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $979 @ Amazon

This slim, stylish 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) display, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This early Black Friday-like deal from Amazon takes $319 off which is $19 cheaper than Best Buy's current price. View Deal

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is one of the best laptops around. It's also a more affordable alternative to Apple's MacBook Air.

However, Microsoft's laptop blows the MacBook Air out of the water when it comes to specs. The Surface Laptop 3 in this deal features a 13.3-inch (2256 x 1504) display, a 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we praised its elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. We gave the Surface Laptop 3 an Editor's Choice award for its good performance, decent battery life, and comfortable keyboard.

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 3 is a classy and modern-looking notebook made of premium materials. Just like Apple's lightweight, stylish laptop, the Surface Laptop 3 sports a sleek, minimalist look characterized by smooth curves and clean surfaces.

At 2.9-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 3 is larger and heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds), the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds).

Adopting the trend of most of today's 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 3's port selection is modest. For your connectivity needs, you get a magnetic Surface Connect port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port and a USB Type-C input. There's also a headphone/mic jack for when you want private listening.

Overall, the Surface Laptop 3 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 2 and at $319 off, it's an incredible value.