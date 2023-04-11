SteelSeries Arctis 7X multiplatform gaming headset just dropped to $99

Steelseries Arctis gaming headsets are among the best audio devices for laptops and game consoles. One standout SteelSeries spring deal you don't want to miss is the SteelSeries Arctis 7X for $99 (opens in new tab). Typically $150, it's now $50 cheaper and the lowest price we've seen it fall to outside of the holidays. It works with PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

If you're looking for a headset that's PS5|PS4 compatible, you can get the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 for $79 at Amazon ($20 off). And if you don't mind spending more, Amazon also offers the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro which is down to $237 ($12 off).

Save $50 on the SteelSeries Arctis 7X. We reviewed this gaming headset and gave it 4 out of 5-stars. It delivers great sound, a comfortable fit and has a rated battery life of 24 hours. Grab it now for just under $100.

The SteelSeries Artics 7X is ideal for anyone looking to enhance their audio gameplay experience. It features on-ear controls, a retractable flexible microphone and a side volume rocker for game/game chat sound.

In our SteelSeries Arctis 7X review, we loved its customizable EQ settings, comfortable fit, great sound and battery life. We also like the headset's multi-platform compatibility. We gave the SteelSeries Arctis 7X an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

During real world use, the headset lasted during our tester's day-to-day activities. That's right in line with SteelSeries Arctis 7X's rated battery of 24 hours. The SteelSeries ships with a selection of wires for your connectivity needs. You get a female USB Type-C to male USB Type-A adapter and USB Type-A to micro-USB cable for charging. It also includes a Share Port cable which is a proprietary audio jack that feeds into a 3.5mm audio jack.

So if you want a comfortable headset that also has great battery life, the SteelSeries Arctis 7X is a solid choice.