Starfield gets an official release date: Here's when we can play it

Bethesda just dropped a new trailer for Starfield, announcing the game's (hopefully) final release date for the fall and an upcoming event in the summer.

Starfield is slated to launch on Sept. 6, 2023, and we're expecting a Starfield Direct showcase on June 11.

Game director Todd Howard talks about Starfield in the video above, boasting about how much has been poured into the game and how large it really is. Starfield will offer more than 100 star systems to explore and over 1,000 planets for the player to visit.

We got a first look at Starfield's gameplay at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase on June 12. Details ranged from things like character creation to gunfights to flying spaceships to diplomacy.

“We know you’ve waited a long time to play something new from us," Howard said. "Believe it or not, we’re kind of the same. We miss it. We can’t wait for you all to play it.”

