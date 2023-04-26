Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deal bundles free $10 Best Buy gift card, DLC pack

By Hilda Scott
published

Buy Star Wars Jedi Survivor at Best Buy and get a free $10 gift card and DLC pack

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release date of Friday, April 28 is closing in fast. If you haven't already, you still have time to preorder Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to get the DLC bonus pack and free money. 

Purchase Star Wars Jedi: Survivor starting from $69 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy and get a free $10 Best Buy e-Gift card. You'll also get the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preorder bonus which includes: the “Hermit” cosmetic,  “Hermit” Lightsaber set, and “Combustion” blaster set. Pew pew! 

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor w/ free $10 Gift Card: from $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get a free $10 Best Buy gift card when you purchase Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe at Best Buy. Plus you'll get the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preorder bonus DLC pack. when you buy it before Friday, April 28. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe (opens in new tab) are available for Windows PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the latest game release of the popular franchise. It follows Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and features upgraded mechanics and a whole new compelling narrative.

In our Star Wars Jedi Survivor review, we praise the game's new engaging mechanics and overall cosmetics. We also loved its compelling finale and rated it 4 out of 5-stars, co-signed with our Editor's Choice Award. 

According to our reviewer, Star Wars Jedi Survivor goes beyond the telling of love and loss. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does a great job of exploring the franchise's ongoing clash of light and dark sides. 

If you're a Star Wars fan or into action adventure games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor makes a great addition to your collection. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe (opens in new tab) are available for Windows PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately, there are no plans for the game's release on PS4.

