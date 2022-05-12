Sony WH-1000XM5 price and release date confirmed — How to pre-order now

Rumors surrounding Sony WH-1000XM5 noise canceling headphones are finally put to rest. Sony took the wraps off its 2022 flagship wireless phones' availability and price.

You can now pre-order the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $398 at Amazon and Best Buy. Available color options include black and silver. Pre-orders are expected to arrive by the Sony WH-100XM5's May release date.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Pre-order: for $398 @ Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones are now available for pre-order at Amazon. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 succeeds the WH-100XM4 and aims to raise the bar in the category of audio wearables. Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1 control 8 microphones for incredibly effective noise-cancellation.

Meanwhile, precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear calls. Sony WH-1000XM5 work with Google Assistant and Alexa which means you can listen to music, talk on the phone, set reminders, and more using just your voice.

We didn't get to test these just yet, however, sister site Tom's Guide Sony WH-1000XM5 review tells us all we need to know. The headphones' sound, control options and noise-cancelation earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award.

During real-world audio testing, the Sony WH-1000XM5's sound reproduction was natural and detailed. Active noise-canceling was equally impressive, as they just about blocked out all surrounding noise.

At 8.8 ounces, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are slightly lighter than the 8.9 ounce WH-1000XM4. Although there's been a noticeable redesign, the Sony WH-1000XM5 retains the same lightweight low-profile aesthetic of the Sony WH-1000XM4. The XM5's soft-fit leather headband and on-ear cushions ensure luxurious, long-wearing comfort.

Like the XM4 model, you'll get up to 30 hours of power per charge with ANC on. Toggle ANC off to get up to 40 hours of battery life, which is 2 more hours than the XM4 model. And if you're ever in a pinch, a 3-minute charge via USB-C PD nets you 3 hours of battery life.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are worth considering if you're in the market for a new pair of ear cans.