Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones crash to $248 in wild Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are already crashing through my window like the assassins from John Wick, and I'm trying to beat them to death with these epic posts. Be that one cop by checking out the Sony WH-1000XM4 deal for $100 off.

You'll find the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones for $248 at Amazon. These noise-cancelling headphones typically sell for $350, so that's $102 off and their lowest price yet. Among this week's early Cyber Monday headphone deals, this is one of the best we've seen.

You can also get them from Best Buy for the same price.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones are $102 off for Cyber Monday — their biggest discount yet! These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

Sony WH-1000XM4s are among the best headphones for Zoom meetings. They feature a comfortable, over-ear design, 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30-hours of battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.

As for design, the WH-1000XM4's relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics lets music lovers enjoy extended listening. With a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s is on par with the WH-1000XM3s and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — both weighing 9 ounces.

When it comes to sound, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones.

Now at an all-time low price, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a wise choice if you want top notch noise-cancelling for less.