Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds fall to just $68

The Sony WF-C500 are the best wireless earbuds under $100. They're also a solid Galaxy Buds or AirPods alternative.

For a limited time, you can pick up Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds (opens in new tab) for $68 at Amazon. Typically, they sell for $99.99 so that's $32 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the earbuds and one of the best headphones deals we've tracked this year. Available color options include black, and white.

Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers them in black, and mint green for the same price.

Save $32 on Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds. Even when not on sale, they're the best wireless earbuds under $100. They offer solid battery life, Sony signature sound, and customization with Sony's free Headphones Connect app.

As we note in our Sony WF-C500 review, the earbuds feature dynamic, bass-forward sound and long battery life of 10 hours. We are also fond of their 360 Reality Audio and DSEE support and charging case design.

If you're looking for earbuds that won't fall out when you're on a call or chewing gum, the WF-C500s are worth considering. The buds' silicone ear tips mold to the shape of your ear canals, creating a secure fit. This tight seal helps isolate sound which makes up for the lack of active noise-cancellation.

During music playback, the WF-C500 earbuds delivered balanced sound. From hip-hop to pop to Latin jazz, there were impactful lows, detailed mids, crisp highs and punchy bass.

As with all Sony Bluetooth headphones, sound can be personalized using the equalizer in the free Sony Headphones Connect app. Tweak your sound manually or choose from nine presets: Bass Boost, Bright, Excited, Manual, Mellow, Relaxed, Speech, Treble Boost, and Vocal.

Put simply, the Sony WF-C500 earbuds are a wise choice if you're looking for a more affordable AirPods or Galaxy Buds alternative.