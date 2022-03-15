Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds return to all-time low price of $128

Sony's WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds deliver extraordinary sound and call quality. Although they've been replaced by the latest WF-1000XM4 model, they're still among the best noise-cancelling buds around.

Right now, you can get Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds for $128 at Amazon. Formerly priced at $199, they're now $70 off and cheaper than ever. This is one of the best headphones deals out there right now.

As an alternative, Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds for $248 ($32 off).

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $128 @ Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3s are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. They feature industry-leading noise-canceling and support Bluetooth 5.0 as well as NFC for seamless pairing.

We didn't test this exact model, however, in our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we praise their excellent sound, active noise cancellation, and light, comfortable design. We were also impressed by their long battery life and handy smart features. We gave the Sony WF-1000XM4 a rare 5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award co-sign. We expect the WF-1000XM3 earbuds' performance to be on par.

Sony rates the battery life of the WF-1000XM3 at 6 hours with noise-canceling on and 8 hours with it off. That's less than the WF-1000XM4 (8 hours) and significantly longer than the AirPods Pro (4.5 hours) and Galaxy Buds Pro (5 hours).

Simply put, Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wise choice if wireless freedom and distraction-free listening are important to you.