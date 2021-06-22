Skullcandy truly wireless earbuds are 50% off on Prime Day — now only $38

Prime Day 2021 is in full swing, and if you're opting to cut the cord and join the true wireless earbuds gang, you'll be happy to know you can save big on a great pair of Skullcandy buds.

Right now, the Skullcandy Indy true wireless earbuds are on sale for $38. That's a massive 55% discount from their usual retail price of $84.99! If you're in need of a solid pair of earbuds without breaking the bank, look no further.

Skullcandy Indy true wireless earbuds deal

Skullcandy Indy earbuds: was $84.99 now $38 @ Amazon

At $46.99 off, the Skullcandy Indy earbuds are an absolute steal at this price. Expect solid audio quality, up to 16 hours of battery life, and an IP55 rating making them sweat, water, dust resistant. If you're looking to cut the cord, these earbuds are a great choice at a price this low. View Deal

Skullcandy is churning out some seriously attractive products, including the bestselling Indy True Wireless earbuds. With fantastic, punchy sounds and notable battery life, the Indy earbuds are popular for a good reason.



While you'll need a good ear tip fit to wear the earbuds comfortably over long periods. This is easily excusable, however, thanks to the massive price reduction in this Prime Day deal.



At $38, the Skullcandy Indy wireless earbuds are an absolute steal. Better yet, you'll be able to choose from a selection of colors — all with the same 55% discount. Pick from black, mint, deep red or indigo.



Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.