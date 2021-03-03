Skip the AirPods Max, Bose 700 headphones are now just $299

Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones are a cheaper alternative to Apple's $549 AirPods Max. And for a limited time, you can nab our favorite wireless headphones for a Black Friday price.

Currently, Best Buy has the Bose 700 Headphones on sale for $299. Normally $379, these 'phones are now $80 cheaper. It's the lowest price we've seen for these Bose headphones since Black Friday. Amazon has them for the same price.

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They're currently $80 off, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless headphones. Amazon has them for the same price.View Deal

Bose 700 headphones deliver stellar noise cancelling performance, which makes them great for music and video streaming, and phone calls. They sport an over-ear design, intuitive touch controls, and a powerful microphone system.

As we note in our Bose 700 review, we were impressed by their sleek, low profile design and detailed, accurate sound. We also loved their excellent, best-in-class noise cancelling performance. We gave the Bose 700 headphones a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award cosign.

By design, Bose 700 headphones are engineered for long-wearing comfort. They sport a lightweight frame and cushiony, leatherette ear pads that go over your ears. At a weight of 9 ounces, Bose 700s are significantly lighter than the AirPods Max (13.6 ounces). They're slightly lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (9.7 ounces) and heavier than the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (8.3 ounces).

When it comes to audio, the Bose 700s pump out detailed sound with crisp mids. They also work with the Bose companion app, available as a free download for iOS and Android devices. This dedicated app lets you adjust your noise-cancellation level and choose your favorite digital assistant (Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa).

Bose 700 headphones are a wise choice if top-tier noise cancellation, comfort, and sound are important to you.