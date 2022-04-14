Secretlab Easter sale knocks $130 off our favorite gaming chair

Secretlab gaming chairs are known for being comfortable, sturdy and stylish. And thanks to Secretlab's Easter sale, you can get yourself our favorite gaming chair less.

As part of the sale, the Secretlab Titan Napa Leather Gaming Chair is now $769. That's $130 off its former price of $899 and one of the best gaming deals of the season. As a bonus, Secretlab is tossing in free leather or fabric cleaning cloth (valued at $25).

Secretlab's Easter sale knocks up to $130 off its customizable gaming chairs. Choose from leatherette, fabric or leather upholstery of various colors and designs. In our Secretlab Titan review, we loved the gaming chair's sturdy, comfortable design with soft head pillow. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. It's one of the best gaming chairs around.

Secretlab's Titan gaming chair is the seating of choice for Twitch streamers and YouTube gamers. However, anyone can reap the benefits of owning a Titan gaming chair. It provides great back and neck support which makes it perfect for home office use.

Aesthetically, the Secretlab Titan is slick, stylish and offers several material and color options. The gaming chair's sturdy steel frame accommodates bodies of all sizes. Adjustable four-directional armrests and a recline of 85 to 165 degrees ensures optimal comfort.

In a nutshell, Secretlab's Titan is a wise choice if you're looking for a super comfortable gaming chair with back and neck support.