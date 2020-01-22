Save $80 on SanDisk's 500GB external SSD

No travel bag is complete without extra storage and this deal at Best Buy makes it more affordable than ever to expand your storage capacity.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the SanDisk Extreme Portable 500GB SSD on sale for $89.99 . That's $40 off its regular price and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this portable drive. (Amazon offers the same price).

SanDisk Extreme 500GB External SSD: was $129 now $89 @ Best Buy

The SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.View Deal

The SanDisk Extreme 1TB SSD is shockproof and IP55 certified to resist damage from water and dust. That means you can take it with you everywhere you go with peace of mind knowing that your files are always safe.

It includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable as well as a Type-C to Type-A adapter. In terms of performance, it offers read speeds of up to 550MB/s, which makes it ideal for anyone who works with high-res photos and videos.

Now $40 off, the Extreme Portable SSD makes expanding your laptop's maxed-out storage more affordable.