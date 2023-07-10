Save $150 on the new Moto Razr+ — How to score this invite-only foldable deal

The Moto Razr+ is the newest flipping foldable on the block, so new in fact that we haven't finished our full review yet, but we've already got our lab tests in, and after a few days with the phone, I can already tell it's going to be my favorite flip-style foldable to date.

Right now you can pick up the Moto Razr+ on Amazon for $849, a cool $150 savings from its typical $999 and the cheapest we've seen the newly released phone so far. Amazon is making you do a little work for it though as you need to request an invite and the company is quick to say that quantities are limited.

If you're due for an upgrade, it's one of the best phone deals and Prime Day deals we've seen on a freshly announced device.

Motorola razr+ invite-only deal

Motorola razr+ (Invite-only): $999 $849 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the Motorola razr+ unlocked at Amazon. The newly released phone features a game-changing 3.6-inch external display and a massive 6.9-inch internal display when unfolded. Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor this is a true foldable flagship at an affordable price with this invite-only deal.

Motorola's razr+ is its most advanced flip phone yet. It features an interactive 3.6 (1066 x 1056) pOLED external screen and opens to a vivid 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) pOLED display. Inside the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The Motorola razr+ runs on the latest Android 13 OS so it includes pre-installed Google apps like Gmail, Drive, and Maps.

One of the many highlights of the razr+ is its immersive and functional outside screen. Instantly access your music on the dedicated Spotify panel, jump into your favorite apps or respond to messages. Plus, play games and watch videos without even opening your phone. Customize your external display with any one of the many Motorola razr+ clock styles.

The razr+'s rear-facing camera setup includes a 12MP OIS and 13 MP ultra-wide + Macro lens with 0.5-8x digital zoom. The main front-camera incorporates 32MP and 8MP lenses whereas the cover front-camera has a 12MP OIS wide and 13 MP lens combo. With Flex View, you can prop the phone on a flat surface at various angles to interact, capture, and create in new ways. Take high-quality pictures and record videos hands-free and preview them right on the external display.

At $150 off, the Motorola razr+ is a budget-friendly foldable phone that will leave your Galaxy Z Flip 4-owning friends envious. Request an invite now to make sure you don't miss out on this Prime Day deal.