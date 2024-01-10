Satechi's new Qi2 wireless charging stands deliver twice the charging power for iPhone
Satechi's new Qi2 wireless charging stands promise to juice up your iPhone faster
Satechi took to CES 2024 this week to announce its latest accessories for today's computing lifestyle. Apple users will benefit from Satechi's new Qi2 Wireless Charging Stands for iPhones and accessories.
These thoughtfully engineered Satechi charging stands are practical, convenient and powerful. Travel-friendly and powerful, they simultaneously deliver 15W of power to an iPhone and 5W each to AirPods and Apple Watch.
Satechi Qi2 wireless charging stands
Where most Qi devices are limited to 7.5W of power, the Qi2 delivers twice the power. The stands' powerful magnets support MagSafe-compatible iPhones to ensure efficient charging. Plus, each stand supports iOS 17 StandBy Mode which lets you view information in landscape mode.
Satechi's Qi2 Wireless Charging Stands are made from quality materials to withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Each foldable stand features a sleek and durable aluminum exterior, scratch-resistant vegan leather base and Qi2 magnetic silicone charging puck. The 3-in-1 charging stand has an extra stand in the rear for an Apple Watch. It offers fast-charging support for the Apple Watch Series 7 and later.
Satechi’s 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand and 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand are priced at $79 and $129, respectively. The stands are expected to be available for purchase in Q2 of 2024 (April-June) at Satechi.net.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Rami Tabari