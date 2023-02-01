Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with RTX 4070 GPU announced

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra was announced today at Samsung's Unpacked product launch event. For a limited time, you can use your Galaxy S23 credit at Samsung.com (opens in new tab) toward the purchase of a new Galaxy Book 3 Series notebook. Plus get an additional 10% off and free memory upgrade and an extra $50 bonus Samsung Credit.

It improves upon its predecessor with an upgraded processor, graphics card, and display. It packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU (up to i9),16GB of RAM (up to 32GB) and Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050 GPU (up to RTX 4070).

For the first time in the series, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra sports a Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display as seen on the Galaxy S-Series phones. The laptop's stunning 16-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800) display delivers 400 nits of brightness for visibility outdoors. The panel's 120Hz refresh rate delivers a smooth viewing experience whether you're editing high-res videos or photos, streaming content or playing AAA games.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra ensures seamless phone-to-PC connectivity with Link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link and all new on-the-go productivity features. Recent Websites, for example, lets you pick up right where you left off from your phone to PC. One-click Instant Hotspot makes it easy to connect to a wireless hotspot when you're on the move. Expect enhanced video calls and audio with the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra's 1080p webcam, studio-quality dual mic, and AKG quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos.

For speedy file transfers and storage, you can opt for up to 512GB or 1TB SSD. Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Book 3 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, HDMI port, microSD slot and headphone mic combo.

Samsung's best premium PC yet, the Galaxy Book 3 is built for high-performance creating and gaming. It will be available for purchase on Feb. 17 at Samsung.com and select Samsung retailers.