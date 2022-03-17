Samsung S80UA 27-inch 4K monitor hits new price low of $279

By published

Pick up the Samsung S80UA monitor for a stellar price

Samsung 4K monitor on a wooden desk
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's limited time deals offer sitewide discounts ahead of next week's Discover Samsung saving event. We're currently seeing the best prices ever on Samsung computing gear. 

One standout deal offers the Samsung 27-inch S80UA Monitor for $279. It normally retails for $399, so that's $120 off and the monitor's lowest price ever. In fact, it's one of the best monitor deals we've seen so far this year. 

Samsung 27-inch S80UA 4K Monitor: was $399 now $279 @ Samsung

Samsung 27-inch S80UA 4K Monitor: was $399 now $279 @ Samsung
At $120 off, the Samsung S80UA Series monitor is at an all-time low price. It features a 27-inch 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution panel and a borderless design with VESA mount support. And thanks to a built in USB-Type-C port with 90W of charging power and integrated speakers, you can minimize workspace clutter. Amazon has it for the same price. 

View Deal

Samsung is renown for manufacturing the best displays, from smartphones to big screen TVs. The brand's family of S80UA series monitors with Eye Care are made to enhance your overall viewing experience and comfort. 

Although we didn't test this monitor, Samsung S80UA reviews from satisfied customers say it all. Happy owners praise the monitor's customizable settings, portrait mode option, and awesome picture quality. 

This particular monitor on sale has a 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS panel at 60Hz with 5ms response time and 16:9 aspect ratio. It features a built-in USB-C port with charging power, a maximum brightness of 300 nits (250 nits minimum) and HDR10. With VESA mount support as well as tilt, swivel and pivot capability, the Samsung S80UA fits just about any set up. 

For connecting external devices, the Samsung S80UA is outfitted with an HDMI 2.0 port, 3 USB ports, a display ports, and a headphone jack. 

If you're looking for a monitor for your laptop or game console, the Samsung S80UA is a wise choice. Especially at this price.  

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  