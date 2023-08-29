Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 could bring a HUGE change we all wanted this year for the Fold5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 could be righting the wrongs of the Galaxy Z Fold5 — that being its very dated design, and the company is looking to the S24 Ultra for inspiration.

What do I mean by this? Well, according to a leaked prototype of the next-gen foldable from Ice Universe on X , the super tall front display and build is gone. In its place is a far wider form factor that’s going to make this a lot nicer to use, while giving it the refresh it desperately needs.

Going Ultra

Tell you a good news,My S24 Ultra rendering has been confirmed by the supply chain. If you are still not impressed with S24 Ultra, you can watch this video, which is one of the prototype designs of Fold6. Its middle frame, flat bottom and radian are exactly the same as the design… pic.twitter.com/knhBs3m7hNAugust 28, 2023 See more

This starts with a rumor about the Galaxy S24 Ultra going “ultra-wide” with the display. No, I don’t mean a 21:9 aspect ratio like the Sony Xperia 1 , but rather a wider display on the horizontal like the Google Pixel Fold . It’s an idea that has been met with some skepticism, given how big the Ultra is already (even in my hands, it’s pretty monstrous), but it would make working on that front display a lot easier than the super tall option on the Fold5.

And it seems like Samsung likes this idea so much that it's going to the Galaxy Z Fold6, along with a fresh redesign that channels the aesthetic of the Ultra too. The concept device folds flat into a candy bar slab that looks virtually identical to the uber premium S24 Ultra.

Another upgrade that seems to be coming is an under display selfie camera up front (take that with a pinch of salt, as it could just be a prototype thing), but don’t expect any updates to that integrated S Pen holder.

Outlook

One thing we all have an issue with following the launch of the Z Fold5 is how little things have actually changed. Sure, there’s a new hinge, but beyond that, most of you would be hard pushed to find anything different.

If this prototype is to be believed, we’re finally seeing something new come to this category from the company that is seemingly dominating it. Samsung rested on its laurels a little in 2023. 2024 could be a very different, more progressive year for the team over there.