Be quick! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets huge $450 price drop in sneaky Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are pouring in, and if you're looking to save a whopping $450 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab), you'll want to check out this sneaky offer.



Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $450 off at Amazon, meaning you can pick up one of the best foldable phones on the market for $1,349. To save an extra $50, make sure to choose the Phantom Black color option, as Green and Beige options are currently $400 off at Amazon (opens in new tab). Besides, Phantom Black is arguably the sleekest one.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Unlocked): $1,799 $1,349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping $450 on Samsung's big screen foldable — packing a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a gorgeous 7.6-inch AMOLED panel inside, 12GB of RAM, a crisp 50MP main shooter, and 256GB for storage. Oh, and it comes in a sleek Phantom Black color option.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 follows the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a new camera, display, and processor — making for a slick, powerful flagship foldable. It retains the same IPX8 water resistance for everyday peace of mind.

Samsung swapped the 12MP triple camera array for a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lenses. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display and opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel at 120Hz. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM.

In our hands-on Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on review, it felt comfortable to hold and its upgraded hinge felt sturdy — ideal for multi-tasking and getting things done. Open the display and you'll see a taskbar just as you would on any laptop.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 lets you launch up to three screens simultaneously and plays nice with Microsoft Office Suite. And with the Pen included in this deal, you can jot down notes, create charts and edit documents on the fly.



Don't miss out on this massive discount on Samsung's powerful foldable. For even more brilliant Black Friday deals, we've got you covered.