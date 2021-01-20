Ditch the iPad! Get $70 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in new year deal

When it comes to tablets, everybody’ immediately recommends an iPad. Not so fast!

The world of Android tablets may have started a little weird there at the beginning (anyone remember Honeycomb?), but it has matured into a great ecosystem with some excellent hardware from Samsung — made even better with price cuts like this.

For a limited time over at Amazon, you can get $70 off the list price of a 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 . That brings it down to $579.99, which starts 2021 with a tablet deal that provides some of the best bang for your buck we’ve seen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649.99, now $579.99 @ Amazon

The 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is arguably the king of Android tablets — a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor, a battery rated to last for at least 13 hours on one charge and an included S-pen. View Deal

Check out our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review and you will see why this is not just one of the best premium Android tablets out there, but such a compelling iPad alternative too.

The magnificent 11-inch IPS panel comes with a razor sharp 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos tech for the ultimate binge watching machine.

Plus, if you’re feeling some artistic inspiration, the included S Pen is accurate and responsive to whatever you’re doodling. And if you invest in the detachable keyboard case, you have something that could ideally replace your laptop in a lot of those day-to-day use cases.