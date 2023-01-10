Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak reveals larger cameras — here's what we know

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera leaks are on a roll this week. New images and videos corroborate current Galaxy S23 rumors.

As our sister site Tom's Guide reports, known leaker Ice Universe shared an image on Twitter that hints at the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera placement. In the photo, leather cases for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra are shown close together.

Comparing the cases, we see that the precision carvings for the cameras are nearly identical. There are six precision cutouts to fit the phone's quad-camera array, laser AF sensor, and flash. One difference is clear — the camera cutouts on the Galaxy S23 Ultra case are noticeably larger than the Galaxy S22 Ultra's case.

Ice Universe doubled down with yet another leak, tweeting two Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra "warm-up videos" in gif format. The ad plays up the phone's camera setup, with animated text that claims it's "Made for moonlight" and "Stunning night photos are coming soon". The video ends with a link to Samsung's official Chinese region website.

These new Galaxy S23 leaks support rumors suggesting the Ultra will boast a gigantic 200MP camera. As a reminder, the Galaxy S22 has four cameras, a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto 3x optical zoom, and 10MP telephoto 10x optical zoom cameras.

If we are to believe these Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors, Samsung's phone will rival other 200MP camera phones like the Xiaomi 12T Pro.