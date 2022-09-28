Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus leak reveals major redesign — the verdict is unclear

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 behind us, we now have Seoul-based tech giant's next Android flagship to look forward to: the Samsung Galaxy S23. Now, a renders leak has shown off a major redesign coming to the Galaxy S23 Plus, but another tipster has different ideas.



Collaborating with notable leaker OnLeaks, tech website Smartpix has shared renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it appears to take a few design cues from the S22 Ultra. Instead of the usual cutout on the rear for the cameras (or "camera island"), like on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 Ultra, the S23 Plus will have its cameras jutting out.

So #FutureSquad... Guess who brings you the very first and very early look at the much anticipated #Samsung #GalaxyS23Plus?! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/JHuOI4o393You're welcome...😏 pic.twitter.com/JAYeFvyJk3September 27, 2022 See more

Apparently, the S23 Plus will also be slightly bigger than its predecessor, but will keep the same 6.6-inch display. The report states it will have dimensions of 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm (6.2 x 2.99 x 0.29 inches), which is slightly taller than the S22 Plus at 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm (6.19 x 2.98 x 0.29 inches).



Like the Galaxy S22, it will also come equipped with a speaker and USB-C port at the bottom, along with a hole-punch camera on the display. The post notes it will have thin bezels and a flat back panel, which is similar to its predecessor.

(Image credit: Smartpix / OnLeaks)

While these are renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus, the "Plus" model has simply been a scaled-up version of the standard model, meaning it's likely this rumored design will match what we see on the basic Galaxy S23. All in all, the shift in design appears to focus on the back panel, but we won't know how it officially looks until Samsung officially announces its next flagship.



In fact, another leaker claims that the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus won't have any changes, except for a new chip.

Wait, no changes at all?

According to leaker Ice Universe on Twitter, Samsung will be keeping the same design of the Galaxy S22 for the Galaxy S23. The only changes coming will be for the S23 Ultra, which the tipster claims will come with a new screen, main camera, and chip.

The current information, S23/S23+, nothing has changed except the chip. Nothing has changed in the S23 Ultra except for the chip and screen and the main camera. Of course this is just a rough idea, I'll double-check the rest of the changes.TM Roh is suitable for businessmen.September 25, 2022 See more

This leak came a few days before Smartpix and OnLeak's renders, and the post states that "this is just a rough idea." With this in mind, it's unclear whether Samsung will keep the so-called "camera island" or ditch it for an entirely new design. Samsung made the jump to a whole new design for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, so there's reason to believe this design could trickle down to the standard models.



Whatever the case, Smartpix states that the Galaxy S23 lineup will debut in January or February 2023, but it's possible it will arrive in early March, too. We can safely assume it will be equipped with the upgraded Snapdragon processor, possibly a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.



We're still a while away, but for all things Samsung Galaxy S23, we've got you covered.