Samsung Galaxy S23 may arrive February 1 — leaks reveal new storage and color options

By Sean Riley
published

The Galaxy S23 leaks just keep coming

Samsung Galaxy S23 concept renders
(Image credit: @AhmedQwaider888/@Technizoconcept)

Samsung's Galaxy S line is typically among the first flagship phone launches of the year and it appears 2023 will be no different with the latest leaks pointing to a February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event. 

That leak came courtesy of the oft-reliable @UniverseIce on Twitter, who spotted an announcement that was allegedly posted briefly to Samsung's Columbian site. While the Galaxy S launch has varied a bit in recent years, this falls into the expected launch window, but that's not the only leak we caught wind of this week.

Samsung Galaxy S23 storage and RAM

A new leak from Ahmded Qwaider covered by Notebookcheck revealed that the Galaxy S23 lineup will use DDR5X RAM, with the base storage and RAM configuration for the Galaxy S23 and S23+ coming in at 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will start at the same 256GB, but boast 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ will offer 512GB variants as well, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available with up to 1TB. If accurate this is a welcome change from the typical 128GB base storage for most flagship phones like the iPhone 14 as only prolific mobile photographers and videographers should feel compelled to spring for the higher storage tiers. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 colors

The other recent Galaxy S23 revelation came from SnoopyTech. While the tipster seemed to be proven wrong on their speculations regarding storage tiers, no one refuted their claims on Galaxy S23 colors.

This time around the Galaxy S23 will be available in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Misty Lilac, and Cotton Flower. Some exclusive colors will be available directly from Samsung, but no word on those just yet.

While we aren't entirely sold on the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup mirroring the Galaxy S22 Ultra's look, there's no arguing with Samsung's track record, so we can't wait to get our hands on the Galaxy S23 next month.

