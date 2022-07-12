Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hit all-time low price of $119 in anti-Prime Day deal

In need of a stellar pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation and stellar sound quality? The Galaxy Buds Pro are for you — and they just got an $80 discount.



Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. They feature active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water resistance, and touch controls. Boasting a comfortable design and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro are among the industry's best earbuds.



Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are among the industry's best audio wearables. They feature active noise-cancellation (ANC), IPX7 water-resistance, and studio sound quality.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review, we liked their compact, comfortable design, and audio quality. We were also impressed by the strong noise-cancelling functionality. We gave the Galaxy Buds Pro a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy Buds Pro's ANC made conversations on the street fade away with music playing at 60% volume. We could still hear the rumble of a train ahead which is on par with today's other buds. Switching to Ambient Sound let in more of our surroundings including ongoing traffic.



Along with their fantastic audio quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro are also great for watching movies, taking calls, and working out.



