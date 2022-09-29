Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to all-time low price of $103

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. These excellent AirPods Pro alternatives are massively discounted today.

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $103 (opens in new tab) — their lowest price yet. They normally cost $199, so that's $96 in savings. It's one of the best headphone deals you can get before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199 $103 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $96 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus (opens in new tab). They feature active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance and touch controls. Boasting a comfortable design and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro among the industry's best headphones.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds are among the industry best wearables. They feature active noise-cancellation (ANC), IPX7 water-resistance, and studio sound quality.

As per our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review, we love their compact, comfortable design and audio quality. These earbuds provide strong noise-cancelling to ensure interruption-free listening. We rate the Galaxy Buds Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars — they're the Editor's Choice pro-grade wireless earbuds.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy Buds Pro's ANC made conversations on the street fade away with music playing at 60% volume. We could still hear the rumble of a train ahead which is on par with today's other buds. Switching to Ambient Sound let in more of our surroundings including ongoing traffic.

We also found the Galaxy Buds Pro's defined sound profile impressive. Listening to Jasmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox's “On It”, alongside the harmonizing vocals, we could clearly hear the bass and background instruments. The Galaxy Buds Pro are also great for watching movies, taking calls and working out.

Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. Weighing in at 0.2 ounces and 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches, the Galaxy Buds Pro are lightweight and small. They're on par with the AirPods Pro earbuds (0.2 ounces, 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.7 inches) and Galaxy Buds Live (0.2 ounces,1.1 x 0.6 x 0.6 inches).

If comfort, quality sound and versatility are important to you, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a solid choice.