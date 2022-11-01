Don't miss! Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 drop to $89 in early Black Friday sale

Black Friday 2022 is drawing near, and we're already seeing a bundle of stellar early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and more. If you're on the hunt for a bargain pair of wireless earbuds, this Galaxy Buds 2 offer is worth checking out.



Right now, the mighty Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are just $89 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). that's down from $149, meaning you get to pocket a nice $60 along with one of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market that don't skimp on audio performance or smart features.



We're seeing some killer discounts across thr board in the lead-up to Black Friday, including the M1 MacBook Air down to $799 and a whopping $950 off this RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop. Looking to save on some excellent wireless earbuds though? Look no further.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149 $89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. They offer satisfying comfort, noise cancellation, sound, and wireless features that you won’t find on many rival models. This is a stellar deal for Galaxy smartphone owners that want the perfect companion accessory for their mobile device.

A mid-range model with high-end performance, the Galaxy Buds 2 packs some serious hardware underneath its shiny plastic construction. We’re talking AKG-tuned drivers that pump out energetic, detailed sound, along with strong noise-cancelling circuitry to reduce unwanted noises and beamforming mics for stellar voice command use.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is lighter (0.17 ounces) and smaller (0.7 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches) than pretty much all its competitors. Just because the buds are light and small doesn’t mean Samsung has skimped on upmarket features.

PowerShare technology lets users juice up the buds when placing the wireless charging case on the back of a Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy Wearable app comes with an equalizer that has multiple presets to modify sound based on different music genres, plus there’s a Latency Mode to improve audio synchronization when mobile gaming. Accessibility grants the option to assign ANC to one earbud, which helps prevent discomfort during long listening sessions. Anyone with a Galaxy Watch 4 can also control the buds directly on their touchscreen.

At $89, these are the best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy. Looking for more incredible early Black Friday 2022 sales? We've got you covered.