Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 dips under $1,000 in Prime Day laptop deal uwu

Amazon Prime Day deals are ramping up, and we're even seeing stellar sales directly from laptop manufacturers joining in the race to be the biggest seller.

Right now, you can get the Galaxy Book 3 with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $999 directly from Samsung. Normally this model retails for $1,349, so that's an impressive $350 off. And while there's no trade-in required for this already awesome price, Samsung does offer instant trade-in cash for your gently used electronics. Win-win!

This is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've seen so far.

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and snag it for its best price yet. For just under $1,000, you're getting a 15.6-inch FHD LED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB of SSD.

Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 series brings 13th Gen Intel power to its family of premium machines. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) LED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB of SSD.

In our review, we loved its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, and the impressive display. Combined with the incredibly comfortable typing experience, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy Book 3 360's 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360p CPU coupled with 16GB performed smoothly. It handled multiple Chrome tabs as well as heavier Photoshop use with ease. We expect the laptop in this deal which runs on similar hardware as our review unit to be on par.

In terms of ports and slots, the Galaxy Book 3 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A 3.2 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. More than enough for every day connectivity, but if you need more, be sure to check out the top USB hubs available.

Amazon Prime Day deals are just getting started, stick with us as we unearth all the hidden sales-gems from around the web.

