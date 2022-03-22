Samsung Discover Spring Event — best deals on laptops, tablets and more

Samsung's Discover Spring Event is in full swing this week with solid discounts on its best laptops, tablets, monitors and more. From now until Sunday, March 27, you can refresh your arsenal of gadgets for a fraction of the price.

During the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Book Pro for just $699 with no trade-in. It typically retails for $999, so that's a massive $300 discount. This is one of the lowest prices ever for this Samsung notebook and one of the best laptop deals of the season so far.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $999 now $699 @ Samsung

During the Samsung Discover Spring Event, save $300 on the Galaxy Book Pro notebook. The thin and lightweight Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch AMOLED display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD. The Galaxy Book Pro is a solid choice if you're looking for a reliable, everyday laptop.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro is one of the best laptops for power users and business pros. The laptop on sale has a 13.3-inch AMOLED display and runs on a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU coupled with 8GB RAM. Rounding its hardware specs are Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD for fast file transfers and storage.

Though we didn't review this model, we tested the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-charged Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360. We loved its ultra-portable, attractive design, vivid AMOLED display and impressive 13+ battery life. During testing, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 breezed through demanding tasks. We expect the laptop in this deal which packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 chip to be on par.

Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Book Pro affords you a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-C port and USB 3.2 port. There's also a microSD card slot and headphone jack built-in. So if you're looking for a reliable, everyday laptop, the Galaxy Book Pro is a solid choice.

Looking for a tablet to add to your arsenal of gadgets? Samsung offers the 64GB model Galaxy Tab A8 for $219 ($60 off). It features a 10.5-inch display, 8-core processor and 4GB of RAM.

And that's just two examples of the fantastic deals Samsung offers this week. See more of our favorite deals from the sale below.

Samsung's Discover Spring Event ends Sunday, March 27 — don't miss it.

More Samsung Discover Spring Event deals

Samsung M5 27-inch Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV: was $249 now $199 @ Samsung

Now $60 off, the Samsung M5 Smart Monitor with streaming TV is built for productivity and entertainment. Wireless DeX lets you experience a full PC experience with the monitor and your phone. Access productivity apps for video conferencing, documents and web browsing. The monitor's built in smart hub and speakers lets you stream TV shows and movies via Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max and more. The M5 features a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ration, 8ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra w/ Galaxy Tab S7 FE Bundle: was $1,728 now $1,517 @ Samsung

Bundle an unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and get 40% off. The entry model Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $599 @ Samsung

Now $400 off, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is one of the best industry's premium Chrome OS laptops. We reviewed this Chromebook and liked its breathtaking display, razor-thin design and fast performance. This particular model is configured with a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED (3840 x 2160) display, a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-10210U 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Samsung Chromebook Go: was $299 now $249 @ Samsung

The lightweight and durable Samsung Chromebook Go is $50 off for a limited time. With a weight of 3.2 pounds and a mere 0.6-inches thin, it fits easily into backpacks and luggage. It features a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of flash storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $279 now $219 @ Samsung

Save $60 on the Galaxy Tab A8 during the Samsung Discover Spring Event. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. The tablet we recommend features a 10.5-inch display, 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $119 @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is $40 off for a limited time. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share. Walmart has it for the same price.

Samsung Portable SSD T5 1TB: was $139 now $99 @ Samsung

Looking for a quick and easy way to free up space on your laptop and transfer large files between devices? At $99, the Samsung Portable SSD T5 1TB has never been cheaper. It has a USB 3.0 interface, lightning fast read-write speeds of up to 540 MB/s, password protection, and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity.