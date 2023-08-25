Samsung built a foldable iPhone — it's literally held together with tape

Samsung just gave iPhone users a taste of what it would be like to have a foldable iPhone device. No, this isn't Samsung dipping into any hardware wizardry, it just created an app that lets you simulate the foldable experience across two iPhones and then it dug into the junk drawer to tape them together.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the Samsung Try application is just a web app that is easy to install and use on a pair of iPhones if you want to feel what it would be like to use a foldable.

Sure, it's a marketing gimmick, and Samsung seems to have mastered gently mocking Apple's iPhone either during or near a launch event. Maybe I'm being unfair to Samsung, perhaps they really just wanted to share the joys of having a foldable device with iPhone users.

How to get Samsung Try

If you wish to enjoy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 experience, you can head over to the Try Galaxy website and install it by scanning the QR code and saving it to your home screen. Once that's done, you can sample the One UI5.1 Samsung skin of Android, play around with it, and get a feel for what it would be like to own a foldable.

For this experiment, you will need two iPhones; you should lay them side by side to get the full effect. I, however, do not recommend using duct tape to bind them to each other. You can, but duct tape could damage your iPhone or leave a sticky residue. However, if you want the hinge effect, duct tape away like our friends at Macworld choose to do.

Once you have the Try app running on the two phones, tap the Fold experience button to have them act as one single foldable. It's a demo, so don't expect an accurate virtual device. It's more look and see what we did; we stretched the UI across two iPhones. You can, however, drag and drop items between both screens, which is rather striking.

I don't think this hilarious app will convince many iPhone users to convert to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, primarily because if you own an iPhone, you probably own an Apple Watch, a MacBook, an iPad, and possibly an iToilet. You're hooked into Apple's easy-to-use ecosystem and don't want to start changing your whole tech life, I get it.

I will give Samsung a massive LOL for always finding cute, non-disrespectful ways to poke fun at Apple while still trying to snag a few of its devoted users. I love an excellent tongue-in-cheek, techie game of the dozens.