Rode launches Wireless ME mic kit with powerful video app for content creators.

Rode just launched its new Wireless ME mic kit that will remind many of the Wireless Go II we reviewed, but with some remarkable differences. The first thing you will notice is the lack of an LCD screen and the lack of a second transmitter. However, you can still record two audio sources as the receiver has a built-in microphone.

Aimed at on-the-go content creators, the Wireless ME is ultra-compact with both units able to fit into a pocket while stashed in their handy soft case. When ready for use, you can quickly clip them onto your clothing and connect them to your camera, iPhone, or Android device, thanks to the included cables.

Wireless ME features • Ultra-compact and easy-to-use wireless microphone system • RØDE’s Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission for crystal-clear recording with over 328 feet of range • Intelligent GainAssist technology controls audio levels • Pro-level mics built into both the transmitter and receiver • Ability to connect an additional transmitter for capturing three microphones simultaneously • Easy settings control via RØDE Central; compatible with RØDE Connect, RØDE Reporter, and the new RØDE Capture app

Audio recording for the Wireless ME is handled by Rode's omnidirectional mics that record in the 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range, with a dynamic range of 100 decibles, 24Bit bit depth, and a sample rate of 48kHz. The receiving unit has a 3.5mm audio port to connect to your camera or you can use the USB-Type C port to connect to your Apple or Android devices.

The transmitter unit has the same built-in omnidirectional mic as the receiver as well as a 3.5mm audio port so that you can connect a lavalier mic to it if you wish. Each unit is rated at 7 hours of recording time, and is compatible with macOS, iOS, Windows, and Android.

Rode content creator Apps

The Rode Wireless ME comes with access to Rode's free-to-download creative apps. You can control and manage your device with the Rode Connect and Rode Central apps. You can use Rode reporter to record audio alone or conduct an interview.

(Image credit: Future)

These apps have been around for a while and work smoothly. Each has a user-friendly UI and is quick to learn. However, the newest app, Rode Capture, adds some handy tools for those who create TikTok or Instagram videos.

(Image credit: Future)

Rode Capture is a super easy-to-use iOS video app with powerful features for creating content that looks and sounds good—offering direct in-app control of compatible Rode microphones for capturing professional-level audio and a unique dual camera mode for recording both the front and selfie cameras simultaneously.

With picture-in-picture and split screen recording, Rode Capture pairs perfectly with the Wireless ME’s dual in-built microphones, making them the perfect combo for creating content for TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat or YouTube shorts, sit-down interviews or podcasts, and other media applications.

The new Wireless ME costs $149 and is currently available at your favorite video and audio retailers as well as at Amazon (opens in new tab). We will have a full review of the Wireless Me shortly.