Returnal patch is erasing saves — Download the new patch now!

Yesterday, Housemarque warned players to turn off auto-updates in Returnal before Patch 1.3.3 hit, but as it turned out, the patch is actually corrupting save files for several players. Download Patch 1.3.4 now to fix this issue!

Patch 1.3.4 addresses known Trophy issues and a keyboard exploit, but if you're suffering from Patch 1.3.3, Housemarque wrote a list of info related to it in its blog.

Save game issues after Patch 1.3.3

Originally, Patch 1.3.3 was intended to fix multiple stability issues, incorrect healing behavior as well as issues with certain custom controller mappings. However, instead, it ironically broke some saves.

Here's the current info that we know about the issues with Patch 1.3.3:

Some game saves will have become corrupted with Patch 1.3.3 , but maintained their file size. Players with those save games are able to safely continue their progress after installing Patch 1.3.4 , without the need for using a backed-up save game.

, but maintained their file size. Players with those save games are able to safely continue their progress after installing , without the need for using a backed-up save game. Unfortunately other save games will have been effectively "deleted" by Patch 1.3.3 , with their file size reducing to 0KB. These save games are not directly salvageable by Patch 1.3.4 , without a backup save game available.

, with their file size reducing to 0KB. These save games are not directly salvageable by , without a backup save game available. In those cases, please try using a backed-up save from PS+ if available, after installing Patch 1.3.4 . With an intact save game from PS+, players can safely restore and continue playing with Patch 1.3.4 installed.

. With an intact save game from PS+, players can safely restore and continue playing with installed. Depending on the console settings, the cloud save may have been overwritten by the "deleted" save game noted above. If this is the case, progress will remain unsalvageable, even with Patch 1.3.4.

You should download Patch 1.3.4 if you're running on 1.3.3, otherwise, your save might get toasted during your run. If your save gets corrupted, you might be saved with the magic of the cloud, but if not, you'll likely have to start all over again.

It's almost poetic in a messed-up way that this bug happened to this specific game. Hopefully, Housemarque will push out an update that actually provides players with some semblance of an auto-save.