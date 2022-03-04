Get the Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080 for its lowest ever price: Daily Deals

A ruddy good gaming laptop deal for the weekend!

Get £700 off the Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080, which brings the price of this ultraportable beast of a machine down to its lowest ever price.

As you know, there are new gaming laptops just around the corner. That means one thing to bargain hunters: big deals on last year's models.

And here's the thing about those deals. While the new laptops have faster internals, the difference is not dramatic enough to warrant that full price purchase, compared to saving huge on a system that will be able to play all the biggest games for years to come.

"But Jason, you handsome devil. This is daily deals! What else you got for us?" I hear you ask. First of all, thanks for the compliment. Second, I've got the goods — a tenner off Gran Turismo 7, the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal I've ever seen and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080): was £2,699 now £1,999 @ Box.co.uk

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080): was £2,699 now £1,999 @ Box.co.uk
This ultra-portable powerhouse packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB video memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD — all of which keeps any top tier game running at its best on that gorgeous QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate.

View Deal
Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY
Gran Turismo 7 is easily the best entry into the Gran Turismo series and one of the best racing sims I've ever played. You owe it to yourself to add this game to your library.

View Deal
Gran Turismo 7 (PS4): was £59 now £49 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4): was £59 now £49 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY
This discount code also works on the PS4 version too! Bear in mind that there is no free upgrade to PS5, so there is no money saving trickery here like Horizon Forbidden West. If you're a PS4 gamer looking for the best racer out there, Gran Turismo 7 is the obvious choice.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: just £720 over 24 months with 100GB Data on O2 with code ZFLIP30

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: just £720 over 24 months with 100GB Data on O2 with code ZFLIP30
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most complete foldable phones out there: packing a Snapdragon 888 chipset, awesome camera system, gorgeous display and plenty of storage into a durable design. And now, thanks to this sneaky discount code, you can pick one up with loads of data for just £30 per month with zero upfront cost.

View Deal
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G SIM-Free: was £829 now £629 @ OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G SIM-Free: was £829 now £629 @ OnePlus
Now £200 off in the UK, the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone has never been cheaper. This model bumps you up to a 6.7-inch display, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

View Deal
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys
The latest and greatest 14-inch MacBook Pro is now £244 off at Currys. This powerhouse starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 1TB of storage. 

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Scan

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Scan
Apple's new AirPods Pro are now £60 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds: was £149 now £79 @ John Lewis

Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds: was £149 now £79 @ John Lewis
The Jabra Elite Active 75t are the best wireless earbuds to buy. These sports and on fitness specific earbuds outperform the competition in terms of sound. With active noise-cancelling and  dust and water resistance, these are great for everything from conference calls to workouts. 

View Deal

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 