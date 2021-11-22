PS5 and Xbox Series X restock happening today at Walmart — Just in time for Black Friday

Just in time for the holidays, Walmart has confirmed a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock that is happening today at 3pm ET. This will be exclusive to Walmart+ members and given how quickly these restocks sell out, this will probably be one of your best chances to pick one up.

We’re big fans of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it’s pretty clear a lot of you are too, as it’s become phenomenally hard to pick one up this year! But to get one this week, while not discounted, may just be the best Black Friday buy of the whole sales season.

Plus, if you get lucky, we have a truckload of PS5 Black Friday deals and Xbox Black Friday savings to recommend.

How to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X in the latest Walmart restock?

Simple! You need Walmart+. Not only does this service get you access to these console stock drops, you will also get access to all of Walmart’s Black Friday deals a whole four hours before anyone else.

Walmart+ subscription: $12.95 per month or $98 per year Walmart+ subscription: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

Beyond the benefits listed above, Walmart+ also grants you free delivery and shipping, cheaper fuel and Rx, and a Scan and Go service that streamlines your shopping experience by allowing you to scan in-store items and pay for them entirely on your phone.

Doing it this way will definitely increase your chances of picking up one of the latest consoles, but it’s still not for certain. So, as is always the case with limited stock drops, make sure you have a full account setup and have your payment details up-to-date. That way, the buying process is as seamless as possible.

Where to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X in the Walmart restock?

Sony PS5 Console: $499 @ Walmart Sony PS5 Console: $499 @ Walmart

Walmart Plus members with a paid account get early access four hours before everyone else. While we don't expect deals on the PlayStation 5 console, due to its high demand, finding the PS5 in stock is a deal in itself. With boasts of incredibly powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility, the Sony PlayStation 5 is the Editor's Choice gaming console. This deal starts November 22 at 3 p.m. ET for Walmart Plus paid members.

Sony PS5 Console (Digital Edition): $399 @ Walmart Sony PS5 Console (Digital Edition): $399 @ Walmart

You can check for PS5 restocks at Walmart on November 22. Walmart Plus members with a paid account get early access to Walmart Black Friday deals before everyone else. The Editor's Choice Sony PS5 features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backward compatibility. The Digital Edition PS5 has all the same features as the standard PS5 console, minus a disc drive. This deal starts November 22 at 3 p.m. ET for Walmart Plus paid members.