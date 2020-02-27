PS5 official specs and features confirmed by GameStop

PS5 specs and features are popping up so fast that Sony might as well crack open the dam and let them all go free. Recently, GameStop revealed that the PS5 would offer full backwards compatibility with PS4 and PSVR games, matching what Xbox said about the Xbox Series X.

GameStop unveiled these details on a PS5 registration page. Note, this is not a pre-order page, it's simply a page to sign-up for notifications. The sign-up page revealed the following:

"While the world eagerly awaits to get a look at the PlayStation 5 hardware, Sony has revealed what’s under the hood, and there’s no shortage of horsepower."

It then listed the following specs:

Full 8K TV support

Bespoke 8-core AMD chipset

3D Audio

Built-for-purpose SSD storage

Backwards compatibility with PS4 games/PSVR hardware

Ray tracing capabilities

We already know most of this information from Wired's interview with Mark Cerny in April 2019, but it's nice to get official confirmation that the PS5 will offer backwards compatibility with both PS4 games and PSVR hardware.

However, Xbox Series X will offer backwards compatibility for four generations of games, so PS5 has a lot to compete with. The Xbox Series X also boasts its "Smart Delivery" system, which will upgrade any Xbox One game to an Xbox Series X title as the game becomes available.

I suspect we'll get more information about the PS5 sooner than later, so stay tuned.