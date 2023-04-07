PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle gets rare $50 price cut — Don't wait!

PS5 God of War Ragnarök PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle price drop is here — and it's Prime Day-worthy. Right now, you can get the PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $509 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally costs $559, so that's $50 in savings and its lowest price ever. This bundle includes: a Sony PS5 console, PS5 DualSense wireless controller, and full game digital download of God of War Ragnarök.

Since PS5 consoles rarely see discounts, this is one of the best gaming deals you can get. What's more, the recent God of War Ragnarök New Game Plus update opens up a whole new world of gameplay options.

(opens in new tab) PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle: $559 $509 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle at Amazon. This bundle includes: a Sony PS5 console, PS5 DualSense wireless controller, and full game digital download of God of War Ragnarök. If you're still trying to get your hands on a PS5, this is a deal itself. We recommend you act fast, as stock typically goes quickly.

Sony's PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle is one of the best game consoles to buy. It offers powerful components, stunning 4K graphics and best of all — backward compatibility. Simply put, the Sony PlayStation 5 is the Editor's Choice gaming console.

In our God of War Ragnarök review we loved this game's incredible production value, emotionally gripping, unforgettable story and engaging side quests. We were also impressed by the greater variety of enemies and locations in this latest God of War release. We gave God of War Ragnarök a rare 5 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice Award.

God of War Ragnarök is a masterpiece and gives you everything you could possibly want from a sequel. The single-shot style triumphantly returns in this installment. As our reviewer notes, the whole experience feels like part of a seamless world where the story plays out in real time. During testing, the game ran at full 4K 30 fps with no noticeable slow down. In a nutshell, God of War Ragnarök is a must-buy and frontrunner for game of the year.

The PlayStation 5 is one of the best gaming consoles to own or gift to someone special. Sony's best gaming system yet, it features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backwards compatibility. In our PS5 review, we were floored by its incredibly powerful components and revolutionary controller haptics. We also praised its revamped user interface with innovative features and stunning 4K graphics.

Browse more PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle deals below.

PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle deals

