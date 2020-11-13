PS5 game update: Nioh 1 and Nioh 2 Remastered are launching next year

Sony revealed in a blog post today that the Nioh Collection, which bundles Nioh Remastered and Nioh 2 Remastered, will be launching on PS5 on Feb. 5, 2021.

However, if you're not interested in this bundle, you can purchase the remastered titles separately. Nioh 2: The Complete Edition will also receive a PC and PS4 launch on the same launch day.

If you're interested in our thoughts on Sony's next-gen console, check out our PS5 review.

Nioh Remastered and Nioh 2 Remastered will feature 4K resolution, up to 120 frames per second, and incredible load speeds on PS5. Additionally, you can transfer any and all saves from your PS4 to continue where you left off.

These re-releases will include the DLC that had come out for the specific game. In Nioh Remastered, players will receive the expansions Dragon of the North, Defiant Honor and Bloodshed's End. For Nioh 2 Remastered and Nioh 2: The Complete Edition, players will receive the expansions The Tengu's Disciple, Darkness in the Capital and The First Samurai. If you're purchasing The Nioh Collection, all of this is bundled together.

If you own Nioh 2 on PS4, you can upgrade to the Remastered version on PS5 for a discounted price. And players who own Nioh 2: The Complete Edition on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 Remastered version for free. Even if you own the disc version of Nioh 2, you can opt into these discounted or free upgrades as long as your PS5 has a disk drive.

If you aren't already aware, Nioh is a third-person action RPG series developed by Team Ninja. It's monumentally difficult, with certain progression elements borrowed from FromSoftware's Soulsborne franchise. If you're looking for pain and suffering in its purest form, both Nioh games might be worth checking out.