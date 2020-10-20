PS4 Black Lives Matter theme: How to download

Sony just released a new static PS4 theme on the PlayStation Store called Black Lives Matter, a black and yellow theme that lets you show support for the BLM movement.

It's unclear whether or not you can carry over this theme to the PS5, but it seems likely. Here's how to download it on your PS4 now.

How to download the PS4 Black Lives Matter theme

You can pick up the Black Lives Matter theme from the PlayStation Store by adding it to your cart and purchasing it (because it's free, you won't actually be charged anything).

If you're on a PS4, an easy way to look for themes is to go to Settings > Themes > Select Theme > Find in PlayStation Store, and it should be the first theme that's up there.

Once you've downloaded it, just back out to the Select Theme page, click on the Black Lives Matter theme, and hit Apply. After that, you should be set. Bask in your glorious new Black Lives Matter theme.

I'm sure we'll have an update soon on whether or not this theme as well as PS4 themes in general will carry over to the PS5, so stay tuned.