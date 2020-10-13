Prime Day Deal: 29% Off Alienware 34-inch Curved Monitor

Buttery-smooth gameplay, vibrant color on a massive monitor await with the latest Amazon Prime Day deal. For a limited time, you can get the excellent Alienware AW3420DW Curved 34-Inch monitor for $849.15 on Amazon. That's a 29% saving, which should be more than enough to increase your gaming catalog or invest in a few killer peripherals.

But this isn't an ordinary monitor, it's an Alienware, which means intergalactic lighting paired with an out-of-this world design. And of course, a massive curved WQHD (3440 x 1440) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cherry on top is the Nvidia G-Sync technology which ensures a virtually lag-free, immersive experience.

The Alienware AW3420DW is an impressive 34-inch ultra-wide curved monitor with native Nvidia G-Sync support. The 21:9 display provides the viewers with a hyper immersive experience while gaming and is fantastic for when you have multiple windows open due to it's vast screen real estate.

With a WQHD (3440x1440) resolution, the image is sharp and detailed. The 120Hz refresh rate insures buttery smooth gameplay and realism. Thanks to the G-Sync technology which synchronizes the GPU and monitor, the display minimizes graphic distortions such as tearing and artifacts from forming on screen.

The Alienware AW3420DW covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut (134.5% sRGB). That means the panel will serve up some seriously vivid hues, which is just what you want when you're gaming.

And if you can manage to take your eyes off the panel, take some time to program and enjoy Alienware's trademark customizable RGB lighting.