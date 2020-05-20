Powerbeats Pro leak reveals new soft pastel colors

Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones will soon be available in four new colors this spring. If the series of leaked images published by German site, WinFuture are legit, Lava Red, Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Spring Yellow are on the way.

Besides the array of new flavors, everything else about the upcoming Powerbeats Pros will remain the same. They'll have the same design, the same Apple H1 chip found in the AirPods Pro, and the same $249 price tag.

In their Powerbeats Pro review, sister site Tom's Guide liked the earbuds' comfortable, secure fit and fast iDevice Bluetooth pairing. They also praised the Powerbeats Pro's long battery life, well-balanced audio, and water/sweat resistant, design.

Apple is expected to announce the new Powerbeats Pro colors within the next few days for an early June arrival at Apple and select retailers. The new earbuds will join the existing Powerbeats Pro colors, Black, Ivory, Navy, and Moss.