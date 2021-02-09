Listen up! Powerbeats deal takes $30 off at Walmart

We’re all fans of the Beats by Dre brand, which brings the doctor’s love for deep bass and crystal clear audio to the headphone market. And do you know what makes them even better? Well, a cheaper price of course!

For a limited time at Walmart, you can save $30 on Powerbeats . That brings the price down to just $119 for these high-performance wireless earbuds.

Powerbeats: was $149.95 now $119 @ Walmart

Providing rich audio quality, seamless integration with iOS devices (courtesy of the Apple H1 chip) and long battery life, Powerbeats are a great pair of earbuds for those looking for a model that does double duty of sticking firmly in your ears during workouts and remaining comfortable for longer listening stints while working.

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model of Powerbeats, we’re confident they’re great based on the spec sheet and our history with the brand. These are the cheaper semi-wired alternative to the fully wireless Powerbeats Pro, which doesn’t sacrifice the audio quality or battery life of their more expensive siblings.

The rich bass tone is balanced just right with the crisp highs for a deep soundstage, helping keep you in the zone of whatever you’re doing, whether it’s staying productive at home or working out hard (thanks to the sweat and water resistance).

Your experience won’t be spoiled by a flat battery either, courtesy of the 15 hours on a single charge and the fact that you can squeeze an extra hour of life with just 5 minutes of charging.