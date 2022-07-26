Pixel 6a pre-order deals: Free Pixel Buds and up to $300 off!

Google Pixel 6a pre-order deals are available just days from the Pixel 6a's July 28 release date. There's still time to score free Pixel Buds or save $300 on Google's latest phone.

Right now, you can get the Google Pixel 6a with Pixel Buds A-Series Earbuds for $449 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. The phone alone costs $449, so you're getting free Pixel Buds (valued at $99). The Google Store (opens in new tab) offers this same Pixel 6a deal plus, up to $300 in savings when you trade-in an eligible device. These are among the best phone deals you can get this back-to-school season.

For a limited time, get free Pixel Buds A-series earbuds (valued at $99) when your pre-order the Pixel 6a at Amazon. Google's latest flagship phone features a tactile alloy frame, and 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Powered by Android 13, it houses a Google Tensor sensor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 12.2MP wide and 12 ultrawide lens dual camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Google rates the phone's 4,410 mAh battery life at 24+ hours.

The Google Pixel 6a is one of best Android phones under $500. It packs a 6.1 inch FHD+ OLED display, Google Tensor processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In our Pixel 6a review, we rave over its excellent software support, unique AI software features and bright, colorful display. We also praise its overall solid performance and rate the Pixel 6a 4 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice budget Android phone.

For documenting life's fleeting moments, it has a 12.2MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back. An 8MP front camera facilitates selfies and video calls. Google design engineers incorporated an under-display fingerprint sensor into the Pixel 6a for secure unlocking. No more memorizing passwords and pin codes.

Simply put, the Pixel 6a affords you the best features of Google's premium phone for less. If you want to treat yourself or someone special to a new phone, the Pixel 6a is a wise choice.

Pixel 6a pre-orders are expected to ship to arrive by the phone's July 28 release date.