Oops! Samsung just revealed Apple is working on a foldable touchscreen MacBook

Samsung just made a huge foldable announcement. No, not the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — even bigger than that. During an internal Samsung event, the company revealed that Apple is working on a 20-inch foldable device.

At the SID Review held in Seoul, it was confirmed that Apple is working with Samsung and LG Display to develop this “foldable ID product project.” This correlates with a report towards the end of last year, and seemingly confirms that we could see a foldable MacBook in 2026 .

Folding Out for a Hero

(Image credit: Future)

During this event, Samsung didn’t go into any concrete details about Apple’s foldable, but Baek Sueng-in, executive director of Samsung, did talk about how Cupertino’s debut into this market is a “necessary condition” for foldables as a whole to succeed. And to that end, Samsung Display is working on some key issues with them to meet Apple’s high standards:

Folding crack

Foldable crease

Compressive stress

Display buckling

Folding torque

Pen drop issues

In short, Samsung has a lot of work to do on eliminating the crease on the inner screen, and improving the reliability issues caused by the device’s flexibility. Beyond that, Sueng-in went into another intriguing area too, which is the dispersal of internal components.

He noted that while “current laptops consist of the upper part of the screen and the lower part of the hardware and keyboard,” there are many companies that are interested in a “full display” foldable. Expect to see a more even distribution of internal hardware across the whole system — like the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold.

Outlook

There are a lot of obstacles, such as ensuring that glass materials over the likes of a transparent plastic film, and all the above Sueng-in mentioned above. But the future of the laptop seems to be clear — a foldable hybrid tablet-notebook.

Whatever your thoughts are on that (for me, it’s so long as we get a keyboard to place atop the bottom screen for proper laptop use), Apple entering this market will be a huge driver of adoption to this new form factor.