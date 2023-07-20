Oops! Samsung just revealed Apple is working on a foldable touchscreen MacBook

By Jason England
published

Samsung’s biggest foldable reveal isn’t even a Galaxy

Foldable MacBook coming in 2026?
(Image credit: lunadisplay,com)

Samsung just made a huge foldable announcement. No, not the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — even bigger than that. During an internal Samsung event, the company revealed that Apple is working on a 20-inch foldable device.

At the SID Review held in Seoul, it was confirmed that Apple is working with Samsung and LG Display to develop this “foldable ID product project.” This correlates with a report towards the end of last year, and seemingly confirms that we could see a foldable MacBook in 2026.

Folding Out for a Hero

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

(Image credit: Future)

During this event, Samsung didn’t go into any concrete details about Apple’s foldable, but Baek Sueng-in, executive director of Samsung, did talk about how Cupertino’s debut into this market is a “necessary condition” for foldables as a whole to succeed. And to that end, Samsung Display is working on some key issues with them to meet Apple’s high standards:

  • Folding crack
  • Foldable crease
  • Compressive stress
  • Display buckling
  • Folding torque
  • Pen drop issues

In short, Samsung has a lot of work to do on eliminating the crease on the inner screen, and improving the reliability issues caused by the device’s flexibility. Beyond that, Sueng-in went into another intriguing area too, which is the dispersal of internal components. 

He noted that while “current laptops consist of the upper part of the screen and the lower part of the hardware and keyboard,” there are many companies that are interested in a “full display” foldable. Expect to see a more even distribution of internal hardware across the whole system — like the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold.

Outlook

There are a lot of obstacles, such as ensuring that glass materials over the likes of a transparent plastic film, and all the above Sueng-in mentioned above. But the future of the laptop seems to be clear — a foldable hybrid tablet-notebook.

Whatever your thoughts are on that (for me, it’s so long as we get a keyboard to place atop the bottom screen for proper laptop use), Apple entering this market will be a huge driver of adoption to this new form factor.

Don’t expect it anytime soon. As Sueng-in said, Samsung has worked “hard for several years'' on improving wrinkles in foldable displays, but they “haven’t completely disappeared.” I think The Wall Street Journal was on the money in saying 2026. Other rumors of Apple’s big screen foldable in 2024 seem a little optimistic.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 275 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
$499
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
5
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
6
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
7
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
8
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
9
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England
Content Editor

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.